BRIEF-MTY enters to acquire the assets of The Works

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 MTY Food Group Inc:
* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for for an estimated consideration of $8.0 million
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of The Works
* MTY Food Group Inc - Bruce Miller, Works' current president, will continue to lead brand following transaction.
* MTY Food Group Inc - expects to maintain works headquarters in Oakville, Ontario.
* MTY Food Group Inc - Works' network currently has 27 restaurants in operation, 4 of which are corporately-owned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
