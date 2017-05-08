版本:
BRIEF-MTY enters to acquire the assets of The Works

May 8 MTY Food Group Inc:

* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for for an estimated consideration of $8.0 million

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of The Works

* MTY Food Group Inc - Bruce Miller, Works' current president, will continue to lead brand following transaction.

* MTY Food Group Inc - expects to maintain works headquarters in Oakville, Ontario.

* MTY Food Group Inc - Works' network currently has 27 restaurants in operation, 4 of which are corporately-owned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
