2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-MTY FOOD GROUP REPORTS QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EPS $1.15

Feb 23 MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR ITS 2016 FISCAL PERIOD

* QUARTERLY SAME STORE SALES FELL 1.2 PERCENT

* MTY FOOD GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED EPS $0.90

* MTY FOOD GROUP INC QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EPS $1.15

* MTY FOOD GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $72.8 MILLION VERSUS $39.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
