BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 MTY Food Group Inc-
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for of $3.0 million.
* MTY Food Group Inc - spiro krallis, dagwoods' current president, will continue with mty for a three month period
* MTY Food Group Inc - mty expects to move dagwoods operations to its headquarters in st-laurent, quebec
* MTY Food Group Inc - michel lamontagne will be leading dagwoods operations following closing of transaction
* MTY Food Group Inc - one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.