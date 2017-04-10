版本:
BRIEF-MTY Q1 earnings per share C$0.21

April 10 MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY reports results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.1 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.44

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenues $68.2 million versus $35.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
