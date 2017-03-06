BRIEF-Mubadala Development Company reports 14.8 pct stake in Advanced Micro Devices - SEC filing

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Mubadala Development Company PJSC:
* Mubadala Development Company PJSC reports 14.8 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing
* Mubadala Development Co PJSC previously reported 27.26 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc as of September 2, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2metEny) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.