BRIEF-Mueller Water Products reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Mueller Water Products Inc-
* Mueller Water Products reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 sales $199.7 million versus $197.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* "continue to expect year-over-year growth in 2017 from demand for our products in our addressed water markets"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $206.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F