公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-MUFG Americas Holdings says has raised bank's reference rate to 4 pct

March 16 Mufg Americas Holdings Corp

* MUFG Americas Holdings Corp - effective March 16 it has raised bank's reference rate to 4 percent from 3.75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
