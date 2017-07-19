FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Multi-Color to pay EUR 50 million if deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated under some condition - SEC Filing
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 下午4点28分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Multi-Color to pay EUR 50 million if deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated under some condition - SEC Filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Multi-Color Corp:

* If deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated due to failure to obtain regulatory clearances, co to pay fee of EUR 50 million - SEC Filing

* In connection with deal, co entered into a commitment letter on July 16, 2017 with Bank Of America, N.A., Merrill Lynch, among others

* Commitment letter provides to co a $250 million senior secured term loan A facility, a $400 million senior secured term loan B facility

* Commitment letter provides to co a $400 million senior secured revolving facility, up to a EUR 400 million senior unsecured bridge facility

* Proceeds from senior secured credit facilities, bridge facilities to refinance existing revolving credit facility, pay cash portion of deal Source text: (bit.ly/2tq3nrP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below