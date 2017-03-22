版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Multi Packaging Solutions enters into letter of intent to acquire Paris Art Label Company

March 22 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd:

* Multi Packaging Solutions enters into letter of intent to acquire Paris Art Label Company, Inc.

* Ron Tarantino, owner of Paris Art & Paris Art management team will be staying on with new entity going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
