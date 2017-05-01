版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Mundoro provides drill programs update and corporate update

May 1 Mundoro Capital Inc:

* Mundoro provides drill programs update and corporate update

* Mundoro Capital Inc- Thomas Wilson has stepped down as chief financial officer effective April 30, 2017

* Mundoro Capital Inc- joining Mundoro as CFO effective May 1, 2017 is Anil Jiwani Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
