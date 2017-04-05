版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corporation announces dividend

April 5 Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces dividend

* Murphy Oil Corp - board declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐