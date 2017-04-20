BRIEF-Murphy USA announces launch of notes offering

April 20 Murphy Usa Inc

* Reg-Murphy usa announces launch of notes offering

* Murphy usa inc - planned offering of approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Murphy usa inc - notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by murphy usa and by certain of murphy usa's domestic subsidiaries

* Murphy usa inc- net proceeds will be partly used to pay down amounts outstanding under murphy usa's senior credit facilities

* Murphy usa inc - planned offering of of senior notes due 2027 by its wholly owned subsidiary, murphy oil usa, inc