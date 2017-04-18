版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Murphy USA reports preliminary Q1 results

April 18 Murphy USA Inc:

* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Murphy USA Inc - weaker-than-expected q1 results will reduce likelihood of achieving some of company's full-year guidance metrics

* Murphy - Q1 preliminary net loss $3.0 million

* Murphy - sees FY 2017 net income $90 to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
