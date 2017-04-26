版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 14:48 BJT

BRIEF-Musk converts SolarCity senior notes into shares of Tesla common stock at conversion price of $300/shr -SEC filing

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Tesla Inc CEO Musk converts SolarCity senior notes into shares of Tesla common stock at conversion price of $300 per share -SEC filing
