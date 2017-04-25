BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.43

April 25 Mutualfirst Financial Inc:

* MutualFirst Financial announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MutualFirst Financial Inc - net interest margin was 3.21% for q1 of 2017 compared to 3.13% in q1 of 2016

* MutualFirst Financial Inc qtrly net interest income $11.7 million versus $10.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: