BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial reappoints Richard Lashley to its board

April 28 MutualFirst Financial Inc-

* MutualFirst Financial Inc announces re-appointment of richard j. Lashley to the board of directors

* MutualFirst Financial Inc - number of authorized directors was increased from eleven to twelve as a result of lashley's re-appointment

* MutualFirst Financial -at May 4, 2017 board meeting of company, mutualfirst intends to increase authorized number of directors from 11 to 12 as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: