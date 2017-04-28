BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial reappoints Richard Lashley to its board

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 MutualFirst Financial Inc-
* MutualFirst Financial Inc announces re-appointment of richard j. Lashley to the board of directors
* MutualFirst Financial Inc - number of authorized directors was increased from eleven to twelve as a result of lashley's re-appointment
* MutualFirst Financial -at May 4, 2017 board meeting of company, mutualfirst intends to increase authorized number of directors from 11 to 12 as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director