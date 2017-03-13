版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-MVC Capital qtrly net asset value per share $12.45

March 13 Mvc Capital Inc

* Mvc capital announces fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net asset value per share $12.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐