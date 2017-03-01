版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-MVC Capital renewed $100 mln credit facility - SEC filing

March 2 Mvc Capital Inc

* On february 28, co renewed $100 million credit facility dated july 31, 2013, until august 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Certain terms of credit facility have been amended, including an increase in commitment amount from $50 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
