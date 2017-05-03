版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 07:04 BJT

BRIEF-MX Gold Corp announces private placement

May 3 Mx Gold Corp

* Mx Gold Corp announces private placement

* Says intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 15 million units at a price of $0.13 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐