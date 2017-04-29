版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 09:24 BJT

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining

April 28 Mx Gold Corp

* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico

* Has paid an additional $425,000 to american metal mining s.a as required under option agreement Further company coverage:
