BRIEF-My Size Inc announces plans are underway to open a subsidiary in Poland

March 7 My Size Inc

* Mysize Inc announces plans are underway to open a subsidiary in Poland

* Co, in cooperation with PNO consultants, started planning phase of opening unit in Poland, which will include research and development facility

* My Size Inc says through PNO, intends to submit previously reported grant proposal to European Union during Q2/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
