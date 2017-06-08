版本:
2017年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Mylan enters into definitive documentation

June 8 Mylan Nv

* Entered into definitive documentation to establish an unsecured commercial paper program -SEC filing

* Company may issue short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes

* Amounts available under CP program may be borrowed, repaid and re-borrowed with principal amount of CP notes outstanding not to exceed $1.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
