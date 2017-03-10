版本:
BRIEF-Mylan launches generic pristiq tablets

March 10 Mylan NV

* Mylan launches generic pristiq tablets

* Mylan NV - received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for the product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
