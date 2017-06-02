版本:
2017年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Mylan launches generic reclast injection

June 2 Mylan Nv

* Mylan launches generic reclast® injection

* Announced u.s. Launch of zoledronic acid injection, 5 mg/100 ml single dose vial, a generic version of novartis' reclast® injection

* Mylan NV - received final approval from u.s. Fda for its abbreviated new drug application for zoledronic acid injection, 5 mg/100 ml single dose vial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
