BRIEF-Mylan names former sec commissioner Daniel Gallagher as chief legal officer

March 28 Mylan Nv:

* Mylan NV - announced appointment of Daniel M. Gallagher as chief legal officer

* Mylan NV - Gallagher joins Mylan from Patomak Global Partners, a consulting firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
