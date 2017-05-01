BRIEF-Mylan nominates Sjoerd Vollebregt for election to board

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Mylan nv - nominated sjoerd s. Vollebregt as a candidate for election to mylan's board at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Mylan nv- also announced that directors douglas j. Leech, joseph c. Maroon and rodney l. Piatt will retire from board effective june 22, 2017
* Mylan nv - if shareholders elect all candidates nominated by board at annual meeting, including vollebregt, mylan's board will consist of 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt