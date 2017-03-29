BRIEF-Mylan receives CRL for generic Advair Diskus ANDA

March 29 Mylan NV:

* Mylan comments on generic Advair Diskus abbreviated new drug application

* In conjunction with Mylan's GDUFA goal date, company received a complete response letter from FDA regarding its ANDA for generic Advair Diskus

* Is in process of reviewing the response and will provide an update on its application as soon as practicable once it has completed its review