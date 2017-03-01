BRIEF-Mylan records pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 mln during 2016

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Mylan Nv:
* Mylan -related to restructuring activities, recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 million for certain workforce reduction and cost savings initiatives during 2016
* Mylan -continues to develop details of cost reduction initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential restructuring activities beyond programs announced
* Mylan NV says continued restructuring actions are expected to be implemented through fiscal year 2018
* Mylan -for restructuring activities approved to date, estimates aggregate pre-tax charges ranging between $175.0 million and $225.0 million, including $149.7 million incurred Source text: (bit.ly/2mac6t8) Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.