BRIEF-Mylan records pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 mln during 2016

March 1 Mylan Nv:

* Mylan -related to restructuring activities, recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 million for certain workforce reduction and cost savings initiatives during 2016

* Mylan -continues to develop details of cost reduction initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential restructuring activities beyond programs announced

* Mylan NV says continued restructuring actions are expected to be implemented through fiscal year 2018

* Mylan -for restructuring activities approved to date, estimates aggregate pre-tax charges ranging between $175.0 million and $225.0 million, including $149.7 million incurred