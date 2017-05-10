BRIEF-Mylan says EpiPen sales suffer from increased competition

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Mylan
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales in 2017 (adds year)
* Says still expects profits from EpiPen to be down $400 million in 2017 from last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit