BRIEF-Mylan says Teva's expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders

June 13 Mylan Nv:
* Mylan's letter to shareholders dated june 12 says Teva’s
expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its
stakeholders
* Mylan - despite Mylan’s leadership team having much to
gain financially from potential transaction, Teva approach was
not right for co
* Mylan - long-term implications of potential transaction
with Teva were inconsistent with Mylan’s commitment to
shareholders and other stakeholders
* Mylan says its offer to acquire Perrigo came before Teva’s
expression of interest in Mylan
* Mylan says it pursued Perrigo as a strategic decision, not
a tactical one to prevent a Teva takeover
* Mylan says it "does not control the “stichting” which
reviewed the Teva overture "
* Mylan says the mylan stichting does not empower Mylan's
board to block any transaction
* Mylan - Robert Coury "has been integral to the success of
Mylan and he will continue to provide strategic leadership for
the next five years"
* Mylan - since august 2016 nearly 90% of consumers who
received an epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic had
an out-of-pocket cost of less than $100
* Mylan also says more than 80% consumers, who received
epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic, are paying less
than $50
* Mylan says uninsured patients earning up to 400 percent of
the federal poverty level may receive an epipen auto-injector at
no cost
