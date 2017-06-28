版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Mylan shareholders approve appointment of 11 director nominees

June 28 Mylan NV:

* Says shareholders approved appointment of all 11 director nominees

* Says ‍wendy Cameron​ re-elected as director

* Proposal on say-on-pay vote did not receive affirmative vote of majority of votes cast by shareholders and therefore did not pass - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2sSVrNJ) Further company coverage:
