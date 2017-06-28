BRIEF-Mylan shareholders approve appointment of 11 director nominees

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Mylan NV:
* Says shareholders approved appointment of all 11 director nominees
* Says wendy Cameron re-elected as director
* Proposal on say-on-pay vote did not receive affirmative vote of majority of votes cast by shareholders and therefore did not pass - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2sSVrNJ) Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space