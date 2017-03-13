BRIEF-Myokardia Q4 net income $14.3 mln

March 13 Myokardia Inc:

* Myokardia reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and operational progress

* Myokardia Inc qtrly collaboration and license revenue $28.6 million versus $3.6 million

* Myokardia Inc - net income was $14.3 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million for Q4 of 2015

* Myokardia- expects existing cash, among others, will enable co to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements at least into 2019