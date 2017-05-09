版本:
BRIEF-Myokardia qtrly net loss per share $ 0.37

May 9 Myokardia Inc

* Myokardia Inc- Collaboration,license revenue $5.6 million during 3 months ended March 31, 2017, versus $3.6 million during three months ended March 31, 2016

* Myokardia Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33, revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2qZevHb) Further company coverage:
