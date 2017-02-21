版本:
2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Myos Rens Technology says entered into sales agreement - SEC filing

Feb 21 Myos Rens Technology Inc

* Myos Rens Technology- entered into a sales agreement pursuant to which co may offer and sell up to $6.0 million of its shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2liBGLz) Further company coverage:
