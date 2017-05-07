版本:
BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive Phase 2 data for Relugolix

May 7 Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for Relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding and uterine fibroids at the annual meeting of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

* Says study met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
