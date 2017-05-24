版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces presentation of data at the European congress of endocrinology

May 24 Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of data at the european congress of endocrinology from phase 2 extension study evaluating relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain

* Myovant Sciences- treatment-emergent adverse events for patients receiving relugolix, such as hot flush & menorrhagia, were consistent with drug's mechanism of action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐