BRIEF-Myovant Sciences says positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis

May 19 Myovant Sciences Ltd
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase
2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain
at the world congress on endometriosis
* Study met its primary endpoint
* Presentation of data from a placebo-controlled phase 2
study conducted by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
* Relugolix demonstrated statistically significant
dose-dependent reductions over placebo in each of three study
arms
* "Myovant hopes to provide a well-tolerated, once-daily
oral therapy for women who suffer from symptoms of
endometriosis."
