2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-MYR Group announces Q1 earnings per share $0.07

May 3 MYR Group Inc

* MYR Group Inc. announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $300.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $296.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MYR Group Inc -Quarter-end backlog remains at $660.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
