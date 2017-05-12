版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test

May 12 Myriad Genetics Inc:

* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
