BRIEF-Myriad Genetics, Beigene sign agreement

April 6 Myriad Genetics Inc:

* Myriad Genetics and Beigene sign agreement to develop companion diagnostics for use with Beigene's novel parp inhibitor, BGB-290

* Myriad Genetics Inc - specific terms of deal were not disclosed.

* Myriad Genetics-under deal Beigene to use co's mychoice HRD, bracanalysis CDX companion diagnostic tests to support clinical development of BGB-290 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
