公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer

March 13 Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
