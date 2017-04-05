版本:
BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test

April 5 Myriad Genetics Inc-

* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test

* Myriad Genetics Inc says will submit reimbursement dossier to medicare and private insurers three months earlier than expected

* Myriad Genetics-3rd clinical validation study shows mypath melanoma test had overall diagnostic accuracy of 95 percent to differentiate melanoma from benign lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
