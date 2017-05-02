版本:
BRIEF-Myriad Genetics reports Q3 adj earnings per share $0.27

May 2 Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad Genetics reports fiscal third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $196.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $189.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Myriad Genetics Inc sees fiscal year 2017 revenue in the range of $763 million to $765 million

* Myriad Genetics Inc sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.23-$0.25

* Myriad Genetics Inc sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.01-$1.03

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $751.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
