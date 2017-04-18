版本:
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-MySize says engaged by Israeli Postal Service to provide new measuring solutions

April 18 MySize Inc:

* Engaged by Israeli Postal Service to provide new measuring solutions

* Although deal is a joint cooperation agreement, all IP and new patents developed shall remain property of MySize. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
