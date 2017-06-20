版本:
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Nabors announces commencement of offer to exchange senior notes due 2023

June 20 Nabors Industries Ltd:

* Nabors Industries - commenced offer to exchange any and all of Nabors Delaware's $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
