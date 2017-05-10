版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-NACCO INDUSTRIES INCREASES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND TO 27.25 CENTS PER SHARE

May 10 Nacco Industries Inc

* NACCO INDUSTRIES INC SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 26.75 CENTS TO 27.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
