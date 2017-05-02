版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Nacco Industries posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.84

May 2 Nacco Industries Inc

* Nacco Industries Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 revenue $168.6 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Nacco Industries Inc - in 2017, North American coal expects a significant increase in tons sold and income before income tax compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
