BRIEF-Nacco Industries Q4 earnings per share $3.53

March 1 Nacco Industries Inc:

* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $3.53

* Q4 revenue $284.2 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
