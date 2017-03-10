BRIEF-Naked Brand entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI

March 10 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination

* Naked Brand - amendment extends date by which parties have entered into agreement regarding business combination from March 10 to April 10

* Naked Brand - with amendment, co will merge with, into subsidiary of newly formed Australian Holding Company (newco) - SEC filing

* Naked Brand - in connection with closing of merger, newco's shares must be approved for listing on Nasdaq capital market