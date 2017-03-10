BRIEF-Naked Brand entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination
* Naked Brand - amendment extends date by which parties have entered into agreement regarding business combination from March 10 to April 10
* Naked Brand - with amendment, co will merge with, into subsidiary of newly formed Australian Holding Company (newco) - SEC filing
* Naked Brand - in connection with closing of merger, newco's shares must be approved for listing on Nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mIS8pG) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: