2017年 3月 10日

BRIEF-Naked Brand entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI

March 10 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination

* Naked Brand - amendment extends date by which parties have entered into agreement regarding business combination from March 10 to April 10

* Naked Brand - with amendment, co will merge with, into subsidiary of newly formed Australian Holding Company (newco) - SEC filing

* Naked Brand - in connection with closing of merger, newco's shares must be approved for listing on Nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mIS8pG) Further company coverage:
