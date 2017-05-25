BRIEF-Naked Brand Group and Bendon enter into agreement and plan of reorganization

May 25 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited enter into agreement
and plan of reorganization
* Naked Brand Group Inc - Naked's shareholders will, upon
closing of merger, receive approximately 7% of outstanding
ordinary shares of combined company on a fully diluted basis
* Naked Brand Group Inc says merger agreement has been
approved by board of directors of both naked brands and bendon
limited
* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement,
Naked and Bendon, respectively, will become wholly owned
subsidiaries of Bendon Group Holdings Limited
* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement,
shareholders of bendon and stockholders of Naked, respectively,
will become shareholders of Holdco
